Florida Broadcasters Name WUSF News The 2020 Radio Station Of The Year

WUSF News was named radio Station of the Year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists for its journalism produced during 2020.

The team also collected six other first place awards (General Assignment, General Assignment (Long), Education (Single), Health Reporting (Single), Political, Government, Election Reporting (Single), and Political, Government, Election Reporting (Station) in the contest that includes commercial and public media broadcasters from across Florida.

Other Florida public radio stations won numerous first place awards, including:

WLRN – Miami. Continuing Coverage, Team Coverage, Series (Light), Series (Franchise), Feature Reporting (Cultural & Historical), Investigative Reporting, Individual Achievement (Writing), Individual Achievement and (Digital Journalist).

WGCU – Ft. Myers/Naples. Feature Reporting (Hard), Sports Reporting, and Traffic Reporting.

WMFE – Orlando. Digital Programming, Public Affairs, and Health Reporting (Series).

WFSU – Tallahassee. Environmental Reporting (Series), and Use of Sound.

WUFT – Gainesville/Ocala. Feature Reporting (Light).