Florida Public Media Stations Win Suncoast Emmys

Five Florida Public Media stations were honored with 14 Suncoast Emmy Awards this year.

They included: WEDU PBS, WFSU Public Media, WLRN Public Radio and Television, WPBT2 South Florida PBS, and WUCF TV.

The Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a nonprofit Florida corporation dedicated to excellence in television.

It offers the annual Regional EMMY® Awards called The Suncoast Regional EMMY® Awards to television markets in the entire State of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

“The Chapter is composed of professional people who work in television or students who are studying television in colleges or universities and aspire to become professionals.”