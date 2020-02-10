Jill Hubbs named interim GM of WSRE in Pensacola

Jill Hubbs will serve as interim GM of WSRE and executive director of the WSRE-TV Foundation in Pensacola, Fla.

Hubbs is replacing Bob Culkeen, who was named president and CEO of WTCI in Chattanooga, Tenn.



Hubbs

“I am grateful to Bob Culkeen for his service to the station, college and community. His accomplishments here have been significant, from launching the new WSRE PBS KIDS channel to completing technology upgrades that will serve us well into the future,” said Ed Meadows, president of Pensacola State College, which holds WSRE’s license. “We will miss his fun sense of humor, and we extend our congratulations to Ms. Hubbs on her new leadership role.”

Hubbs has been an EP for several WSRE productions, including Gulf Islands National Seashore: The Treasure of the Gulf Coast and Baseball in Pensacola. She produced They Were Their Fathers in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. She is a founding board member of Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Hubbs began her career as a schoolteacher. She joined the Florida station in 1996 and has led several education initiatives with institutions like Weis Elementary School. She was most recently director of educational services and community outreach.

“Jill lives the mission of public television on and off the job. Her work at WSRE has positively impacted many lives in our community, particularly our children, teachers and military,” said Sandy Cesaretti Ray, the college’s associate VP of community and government relations. “Bob will be missed, and fortunately Jill is well poised to build upon his successes with a solid team at WSRE and PSC.”