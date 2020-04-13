NPR Stations WUSF, WMFE Team For Weekly Facebook Live Conversation On Coronavirus Epidemic

“The State We’re In” premieres at noon Tuesday, April 14, on the WMFE and WUSF Facebook pages and will offer news and information about the COVID-19 public health crisis and its impacts on Florida and our communities. WMFE News Director Matthew Peddie and WUSF Reporter/host Bradley George will co-host, and each episode will feature a conversation with an expert — from health care and business to education and science — and allow viewers the chance to ask questions and share their experiences.

To watch the show, visit the WMFE or WUSF Facebook page at noon on Tuesdays. When you’re watching the live show, select “Subscribe” to be notified the next time we go live.

WMFE and WUSF are already collaborating on I-4 Votes, one of eight public media networks participating in “America Amplified: Election 2020,” an initiative that aims to strengthen collaboration within public media, build trust in local journalism and deepen understanding of America’s needs and aspirations. It’s led by public radio station KCUR 89.3 in Kansas City and supported by a $1.9 million grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The America Amplified team is lending support to get the Facebook Live show up and running. Its leaders are encouraging partner stations to adapt their journalism to the global pandemic, and find ways to connect our communities at a time when people are needing to separate physically. “The State We’re In” will launch as a way for Floridians to talk with one another about coronavirus, but it eventually will evolve into a place for discussions about other issues, including the 2020 presidential election.

“COVID-19 has all of our attention, and we’re proud to extend our stations’ essential coverage to the Facebook Live platform, which will allow anyone to directly and easily join the conversation in real time,” WMFE President and CEO Erika Pulley-Hayes said. “We want to make sure that everyone has access to reliable and local information, as well as an opportunity to voice their concerns so that we can address them.”

“The State We’re In” will be audience-centric. The show will focus on what the citizens need and want to know about the virus to make better, informed decisions in their own lives.

“Our stations are known for providing accurate and timely information that listeners can rely on,” WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky said. “The coronavirus has upended the daily lives of everyone around the world, and we are making access to accurate information as easy as possible for everyone.”

Connect with WMFE and WUSF on Facebook and tune in April 14.

About WUSF Public Media:

WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive media organization that provides media services to the community and businesses through public broadcasting and multi-media production services. Licensed to the University of South Florida, WUSF Public Media has been serving the public interest through programming, educational outreach and community partnerships for more than 50 years. Visit wusfnews.org for more information.

About WMFE:

Community Communications Inc., DBA WMFE, is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public broadcasting company that operates 90.7 WMFE-FM, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming; 90.7-2 Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. Part of the community since 1980, Community Communications focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. Visit wmfe.org and wmfv.org for more information.