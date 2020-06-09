OCPS and WUCF Work Together to Deliver Educational Enrichment

Orange County Public Schools is partnering with the University of Central Florida to establish a strategic alliance for educational programming to air on WUCF TV. This collaboration will directly benefit students beginning June 4, 2020. Through this partnership the district can reach school-aged children with media content tied to their educational standards. It will be available to view on the local PBS station WUCF 24.5.

The enrichment opportunities will be delivered through a series of instructional videos produced by Orange County teachers along with supplemental content provided by WUCF. The first series of videos will be geared toward children in kindergarten through second grade. The videos will complement the workbook materials that all OCPS students in K-2 are receiving for summer enrichment.

“We are excited about this opportunity to provide meaningful instruction to students over the summer and throughout the year. Utilizing our talented teachers to present the standards-aligned content guarantees the rigor required for student mastery and it offers parents a valuable resource to assist with their child’s learning,” Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said.

The programming content will consist of a wide variety of educational materials including, but not limited to, at-home learning instruction, school and district events, and superintendent and district leadership news conferences.

“WUCF is proud to partner with Orange County Public Schools to support families as an extension of the classroom,” said Dr. Phil Hoffman, WUCF executive director. “Schools, teachers and students are facing unique challenges, and WUCF is happy to help play a critical role in bringing a learning environment into the homes of our Central Florida families.”

Here is a sample lesson and here is how to access channel 24.5.