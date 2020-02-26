South Florida PBS’s Dolores Sukhdeo elected to APTS Board

WASHINGTON – February 6, 2020 – America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) today announced the election of its new board leaders and members.

Molly Phillips, Executive Director and General Manager of Iowa PBS, has been elected Chair; Jefferi K. Lee, General Manager of WHUT in Washington, D.C. has been elected as Professional Vice Chair; and Carol Kellermann, Lay Trustee, Thirteen/WNET in New York, has been re-elected as Lay Vice Chair. The newly-elected officers will begin their terms on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The newly-elected trustees are: DeAnne Hamilton, Executive Director and General Manager of KBTC Public Television in Tacoma, Washington; Laura Hunter, Station Manager and COO of Utah Education Network/KUEN in Salt Lake City, Utah; Dax Schieffer, Board Chair of Friends of MontanaPBS in Bozeman, Montana; and Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO of South Florida PBS in Miami, Florida. Newly-elected as an at-large trustee to the APTS board is Brigadier General (Retired) Leo A. Brooks, Jr., Vice President, Enterprise Subsidiary Integration, Government Operations, for The Boeing Company in Washington, D.C. The newly-elected trustees will begin their terms on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Re-elected to the APTS Board of Trustees are Kathy Rae, Board Member of KPBS in San Diego, California, and Andrew Russell, President and CEO of PBS SoCal KCET in Los Angeles, California.

About Dolores Sukhdeo

Dolores Sukhdeo serves as the President and CEO of South Florida PBS, the merged organization that brings together WPBT2 and WXEL to represent the 7th largest TV market in the United States. In 1998, Sukhdeo joined WPBT2 as Vice President for Facilities Services where she was responsible for the for-profit activities. She was promoted to Station Manager in 2002 and to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2003.

Sukhdeo began her television career in 1990 at the international newsgathering division of Disney/ABC News Inc. – Worldwide Television News in New York, NY, where she worked her way through the ranks from Sales Assistant to Regional Executive for the USA & Latin America. During her tenure at Worldwide Television News, Sukhdeo managed large scale news events including the Oklahoma City bombing, Olympics coverage, presidential elections and the United Nations 50th Anniversary.

Sukhdeo earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish Literature from Columbia University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Miami.

Sukhdeo is the Immediate Past Chair for Florida Public Media, a statewide consortium of Florida public television and radio stations. She is Past President of the International Women’s Forum (IWF) Florida, and Past Chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) Nonprofit Business Committee and the GMCC Creative Industries Committee.