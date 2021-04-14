WJCT Announced As Member Of National Climate Coverage Collaborative

The Local Media Association has announced 22 news outlets from across the country, including Jacksonville’s own WJCT News 89.9 and WJCT News partner News4Jax, that will be participating in its new Covering Climate Collaborative. WJCT produces ADAPT, a digital magazine focused on how climate change is impacting Northeast Florida and what’s being done about it, and the ADAPT Newsletter.

This new collaboration will help participating newsrooms focus on covering the local impacts of climate change and how communities are responding to it.

“We’re thrilled to announce this group of newsrooms that are recognized for their commitment to reporting locally on the impacts of climate change,” said Frank Mungeam, chief information officer for the Local Media Association (LMA), one of the largest local media trade associations in North America. “This collaboration brings together newsrooms with diverse platform expertise — from print to digital to audio and video — and represents key regions directly affected by our changing climate.”

The partners are grouped into five regional hubs:

East/Southeast

Florida: WJCT Public Media, WJXT-TV, The Miami Herald, WKMG-TV Orlando and Florida International University’s South Florida Media Network

North Carolina: The News & Observer

South Carolina: The Post & Courier

Gulf Coast

Louisiana: The Times Picayune and WWNO/WRKF Radio

Texas: KPRC-TV Houston and KSAT-TV San Antonio

Great Lakes

Illinois: WBEZ Chicago

Michigan: Great Lakes Echoat Michigan State University, Planet Detroitand WDIV-TV

Southwest

Arizona: ABC15-TV Phoenix

New Mexico: The Paper (Albuquerque) and NMPBS Public Radio

West

California: The Sacramento Bee, KGO-TV San Francisco and Southern California Public Radio

Washington: Investigate West

Journalists from these news outlets will focus on the major threats climate change poses to their region, collaborating on local coverage and exchanging content with other members, both in their region and from across the country.

