WLRN Named Station of Year by Broadcasters

WLRN in Miami was named Overall Station of the Year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists during its annual awards ceremony in Orlando this weekend.

The station also won first place awards for Breaking News and Education Reporting (Series).

It shared a first place award with WJCT in Jacksonville for producing the statewide public affairs program, The Florida Roundup. The program is hosted by WLRN’s Tom Hudson and WJCT’s Melissa Ross.

It also shared first place awards with WUSF in Tampa/St. Pete for Series (Franchise-Hard) and Feature Reporting (Cultural & Historic).

WLRN’s Leslie Ovalle won an individual award for producing.

“The work by WLRN and all of the public radio stations in Florida is remarkable,” said Patrick Yack, executive director of Florida Public Media.

“It is deeply satisfying to see them recognized by these awards.”

WLRN also was part of a statewide news initiative, Class of COVID-19, which won a first place award for Digital Programming. Stations throughout the state contributed to the initiative.

WUSF won numerous first place awards including:

Best Radio Newscast, Continuing Coverage, General Assignment Reporting,

General Assignment Reporting (Long), Series (Franchise Light), Feature Reporting (Hard), Use of Sound, Online/Digital, Sports Reporting,

Investigative Reporting, Investigative Reporting (Series), Health Reporting (Single) and Health Reporting (Series).

Kerry Sheridan of WUSF won an individual award for reporting. WUSF also was part of the Class of COVID-19 project.

Other first place award awards won by Florida public radio stations included:

Climate/Environmental Reporting (Single). WMFE. Orlando.

Environmental Reporting (Series). WUWF. Pensacola.

Consumer, Financial, Economic Reporting. WUFT. Gainesville/Ocala.

Series/Franchise (Hard). WUFT.

Feature Reporting (Light). WGCU. Ft. Myers/Naples.

Weather Reporting. WFSU. Tallahassee.

Political/Government/Election Reporting (Single). WMFE.

Political/Government/Election Reporting (Series) WUWF.