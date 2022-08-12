WUFT Wins Two National Student Murrow Awards

By WUFT News (August 12, 2022)

WUFT/FM-TV was honored with two national awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for work produced in 2021.

Reporter Victor Prieto’s story — Run, Regas, Run — earned student honors for Excellence in Video Feature Reporting. The multimedia piece documented Ocala Paralympian Regan Woods’ journey to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A team project — Rising From the Rubble — earned the student award for Excellence in Video Hard News. Students Landry Baliton, Elizabeth Biro, Jill Colombo, Meleah Lyden, Guamay Martell, Anthony Montalto, Samantha Narson and Alexander Someillan collaborated on stories about Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricane Ida.

WUFT, the public radio and TV station in Gainesville, is located on the campus of the University of Florida.

WUCF-TV, Central Florida’s PBS station, in collaboration with the Nicholson School of Communication and Media at the University of Central Floridain Orlando produced The Road to Freedom Avenue – The Legacy of Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore, a project featuring audio, visual and written content from UCF journalism students.

This project won the award for Excellence in Digital Reporting.