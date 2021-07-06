Florida Public Media Names 2021 Champions

Florida’s association of public broadcasters recognized four members of the legislature for their important roles in supporting public broadcasting this past session.

Winners of the 2021 Florida Public Media Champion Award include:

Senator Doug Broxson (Pensacola)

Senator Audrey Gibson (Jacksonville)

Representative Randy Fine (Palm Bay)

Representative Jay Trumbull (Panama City)

“On behalf of my colleagues in public media across the great state of Florida, I’m proud to congratulate the four recipients of the Florida Public Media Champion Award for 2021,” said Randy Wright, General Manager of WUFT in Gainesville-Ocala and chair of the organization.

“Senators Broxson and Gibson, and Representatives Fine and Trumbull, played significant parts in highlighting the extraordinary public safety and educational roles public media play in Florida.”

“We’re proud to recognize them for their valuable contributions to the communities we all serve,” Wright said.

Florida Public Media represents 24 public radio and television stations throughout the state.

The annual award is given to honor those who have championed support for public broadcasting in the legislature.

It is inscribed with a quote by the legendary Fred Rogers: “Anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.”

Past winners have included:

Senator Rob Bradley (Orange Park)

Senator Manny Diaz (Hialeah Gardens)

Senator Kathleen Passidomo (Naples)

Senator Kelli Stargel (Lakeland)

Representative Travis Cummings (Orange Park)

Representative Heather Fitzenhagen (Ft. Myers)

Representative Jake Raburn (Valrico)

Representative Josie Tomkow (Auburndale)