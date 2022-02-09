Smelser Named President, GM of WMFE – Orlando

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Judith Smelser has been named President and General Manager of WMFE-FM in Orlando.

Judith Smelser – President and GM – WMFE & WMFV

Smelser had been serving as WMFE/WMFV’s interim President and General Manager since September 2021.

She has a long history with the station as an award-winning reporter and news director, according to an announcement by the station’s board.

“After a nationwide search and interviewing a number of well qualified candidates, we have selected Judith as the person to lead the station on a permanent basis,” said Donna Mackenzie, Chair of WMFE/WMFV’s Board of Trustees.

“Judith embodies the qualities and experience we believe will allow the station to reach its full potential, enhancing and building the focus on journalism and service to our community.”

Mackenzie announced Smelser’s permanent position to station staff on February 8.

“My ambition was never to lead a station,” Smelser said. “But for me, WMFE is not just any station. My career has taken me all over the country and given me a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing public media and journalism; now I get to put that experience to work for an organization and a community I love and consider my home.”

WMFE broadcasts throughout the greater Orlando area. WMFV broadcasts in The Villages and surrounding communities.

WMFE is a member of Florida Public Media, the professional association of public broadcasters in the state.