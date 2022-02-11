1000 Free Teachable moments

Zimmerman Named GM of WMNF – Tampa

Posted on February 11, 2022

Randi M. Zimmerman has been named General Manager of WMNF-FM in Tampa.

Zimmerman, who previously worked for WMNF as a headline news anchor between 1998 and 2005, will assume her role on February 21, 2022.

Randi Zimmerman – WMNF – Tampa

“Randi is a seasoned professional and we are proud to welcome her back to WMNF and our Tampa Bay community,” said WMNF Board President Isha Del Valle. 

Zimmerman co-created and anchored the WMNF Evening News with Mitch Perry, winning the “Exceptional News and Public Affairs Programming” award for her work.

She also developed and taught a practicum in broadcast management at the University of Tampa, teaching students to run their radio station from a non-commercial perspective.

WMNF if a member of Florida Public Media.

