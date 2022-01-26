WFSU Wins NETA Award for Community Engagement

WFSU Public Media won a NETA Award for its “Summer Challenge 2021 Mountains, Hills and Mounds.”

The Summer Challenge was “interactive virtual event for kids and families to watch and do engaging and educational activities, while also learning from WFSU’s many friends and partner organizations.

Each year, this event launches your PBS KIDS station’s longest-running summer learning initiative – and a major tool for parent and teacher toolboxes for combatting the summer slide! Read on to learn about the Summer Challenge checklist and how it can keep the fun going all summer long.”

Public media’s achievements were celebrated at the 53rd Annual Public Media Awards Gala on January 25, held virtually at the NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum.

The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional organization of public media stations.