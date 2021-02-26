WMFE’s Erika Pulley-Hayes Honored as a “Woman on the Move” by ONYX Magazine.

For the sixth consecutive year, ONYX Magazine and its sponsors will acknowledge Florida’s most influential Black women in business, education, government, media, and nonprofit. We recognize these women for their tireless efforts in their professions and communities and we are honored to name them among a group of phenomenal women.

Women on the Move celebrates trailblazers who have served to make a difference in their communities, and Erika Pulley-Hayes, President and CEO of WMFE-FM in Orlando, has been recognized among this group.

The full list of honorees can be found here.